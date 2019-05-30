DENVER (CBS4)– It is being called the biggest change to Colorado’s marijuana laws since recreational pot was legalized. Gov. Jared Polis signed five bills into law on Wednesday, including one that legalizes social consumption of pot under certain circumstances.

Licensed dispensaries will be allowed to conduct tastings inside. Restaurants, art galleries, music halls and other businesses can also apply to offer pot use.

Denver already has legalized a similar gesture, but the ordinance is so strict on where it can exist, only two places exist so far.

The Honey Pot Lounge features music, comedy and pot vaping. Michael Polansky is the CEO and founder. He took over the spot previously held by Vape and Play which suddenly closed its doors. Now it has reopened as the Honey Pot.

“I have to say it’s been wonderful a special thing the biggest thing is the need that we serve to solely move away from an alcohol paradigm.”

It’s operating under Denver’s marijuana social consumption licensing ordinance. The coffee joint at 11th and Yuma court is the only location allowed at this point.

But people like Louis Milkowsky, the sales director for Lucky Turtle- a vaping product, sees great potential.

“We plan to use the honey pot to do tastings with customers and budtender education nights,” he said.

The Honey Pot lounge is located on South Broadway, Denver’s so-called “green mile.” The rules have yet to come, but it’s conceivable marijuana consumption lounges will one day resemble bars.

“You wouldn’t go to a bar and buy a 30 pack of beer but you would go and a single beer or a case and it’s very hands on in a special way to consume for locals and tourists alike,” said Polansky.

The old rules for use of marijuana in social settings may be going up in smoke.