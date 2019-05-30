



– According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, interacting with animals can decrease stress in humans. With the exception of therapy animals, most workplaces don’t allow their employees to bring pets to work.

Paws 4 Productivity provides a solution that many employers and employees can agree on.

“We deliver the best wellness prescription ever,” said Carrie Cerreta-Kessie, owner of Paws 4 Productivity.

Cerreta-Kessie’s been a licensed counselor for 20 years. Her current treatments are quite effective — no pills, just paws.

Paws 4 Productivity allows employers to arrange for rescue puppies or kittens to make scheduled visits to their workplace. The visits also benefit the rescue animals. It gives them more exposure so they’re more likely to get adopted.

“It’s been quite the day, so this is actually great. Just go see some puppies, play a little bit, and go back. Nothing better,” said Douglas County Human Services employee Juan Ortiz.

The staff at Douglas County Human Services get their doggy dose once every month. They spent a few minutes Thursday with a litter of puppies from 2 Blondes All Breed Rescue.

“The animals help reduce stress, anxiety and fatigue in their day. They’re going to leave energized and ready to be more productive at work,” said Cerreta-Kessie.

Cerreta-Kessie says research shows an invaluable connection between people and animals. Animal interaction can increase staff wellness and workplace morale. It can also reduce blood pressure, create a friendlier workplace environment and lead to higher retention rates.

“We work a lot with families in difficult situations. This definitely helps us to decompress and not think about the hard things that are going on out there,” said Maria Ashworth, a Case Worker at DCHS.

Additional Information:

Paws 4 Productivity 303.625.2939