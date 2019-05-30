  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Harlan Street, Lakewood News, Truck Into Home

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators are taking a closer look at whether the driver of a truck was distracted by his phone before he crashed into a home. The crash happened in Lakewood on Thursday.

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the scene near 14th and Harlan on Thursday morning.

Investigators believe the driver of the pickup was distracted by his phone and then ran a red light. He was struck by another car and pushed into the home.

(credit: CBS)

The driver was cited for running a red light. The investigation into the phone distraction is ongoing.

(credit: CBS)

The people inside the home were not hurt in the crash. A technical rescue team was brought in to shore up the house.

