Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators are taking a closer look at whether the driver of a truck was distracted by his phone before he crashed into a home. The crash happened in Lakewood on Thursday.
Copter4 flew over the scene near 14th and Harlan on Thursday morning.
Investigators believe the driver of the pickup was distracted by his phone and then ran a red light. He was struck by another car and pushed into the home.
The driver was cited for running a red light. The investigation into the phone distraction is ongoing.
The people inside the home were not hurt in the crash. A technical rescue team was brought in to shore up the house.