LAKE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– While the town is under a precautionary flood advisory, many businesses in Lake City have “Open” signs posted. Lake City is located a little more than 250 miles southwest of Denver.
“Lake City is still getting ready for its summer season. We have visitors that are planning vacations here. This is a town that is a seasonal tourist town, so there are a lot of businesses that rely on the summer season to pay for the rest of their year,” said Sandy Hines, the Administrative Assistant for Hinsdale County.
The avalanche debris causing concerns is miles from town. Cold temperatures have pushed the peak runoff back a few weeks, allowing crews to work at clearing away as much debris as possible.
“The water is actually still very low right now,” Hines said.
Officials are concerned with two creeks upstream from Lake City. It’s unknown what the amount of debris could do. Natural dams could build and then break free sending a rush of water toward the hundreds of residents. Efforts are underway to demolish two dams that could add danger. But right now, the town is safe.
“It’s for one thing, absolutely beautiful here. We have trails that people can go on,” said Hines. “Discover places you haven’t been to before. You have got to come see this part of the state if you haven’t before.”