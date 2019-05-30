IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– New parking meters might be costing some businesses customers in Idaho Springs. The meters are popping up in the mountain town this summer, just 30 minutes from Denver.

For years, visitors traveled to Idaho Springs for shopping or dining and typically didn’t have to budget for parking. Well, that has changed and some of the locals aren’t too fond of it.

Merri Skeen is a Clear Creek County native and has worked in downtown Idaho Springs for five years. Recently she noticed something new popping up along Miner Street.

“About two weeks ago we seen the meters going up,” said Skeen.

The city has started installing parking meters along the street and in parking lots downtown. For the first time, people had to pay to park in downtown Idaho Springs.

“They charge 25 cents for the first 15 minutes. One dollar for an hour,” explained Skeen.

It may not sound like much, but she says she has seen it effect business in the shop where she works because locals just aren’t coming downtown anymore.

“I’m here every day and I see a lack of cars and people and most of all, from us locals and stuff that are hurting from this,” said Skeen.

Idaho Springs Mayor Mike Hillman says getting people to invest in parking means people will also invest in staying in Idaho Springs instead of dumping their car and passing through.

“We have people come into this community, they drive around downtown, they want to go eat, they want to visit our shops, they can’t find a parking place and then they leave,” he explained.

Hillman added that the project is temporary. It will end in the fall and is collecting data so the city can eventually build a parking garage in town for visitors. That way locals will no longer have to fight for parking in their neighborhoods during peak tourist season.

“So part of this program was also to relieve and give relief to the citizens of this community,” said Hillman.

Still, Skeen said it just doesn’t feel like Idaho Springs to charge folks to park, “We’re a small town and a small town is friendly and supportive.”

She wants the city to stop this experiment, but Hillman thinks people should give it a chance.

“If it doesn’t work it goes away. If it does work and the businesses downtown like the program and think we need to continue it then next year, we’ll do it again,” he said.

People who live and work in Idaho Springs can get a free permit to park in town to avoid feeding the meter. Right now, parking fees have been suspended until Monday’s city council meeting when hopefully the city and upset residents can come to some sort of compromise.