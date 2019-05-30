



– If you’ve been waiting for the perfect weekend to try a new fishing spot, or try the sport for the first time, this weekend may be what you’re looking for in Colorado. That’s because it’s a free fishing weekend across the state.

Spend just a minute with Chris Steinbeck and you can tell he’s hooked on fishing.

“It’s so addicting, and there’s always that thought process of trying to put all the puzzle pieces together. It’s a lifestyle now,” he told CBS4.

Chris works at The Blue Quill Angler in Evergreen, a shop that specializes in teaching people how to fly fish. He is a big supporter of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Free Fishing Weekend which starts Saturday.

“With all the people who are moving to Colorado everyone is falling in love with Colorado for the same reason. It’s the mountains, it’s the outdoors. People are trying new stuff, they’re trying fishing,” said Steinbeck.

To give everyone an opportunity to get out and get some hits, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting resident and nonresident anglers of all ages to participate in its annual Free Fishing Weekend on June 1 and June 2. The free fishing weekend is a great way to get outside with family and friends and take advantage of Colorado’s extensive opportunities to fish for a myriad of cold and warm water fish species. No license is required, but all regulations apply.

Steinbeck says it’s a great way to introduce people to the sport.

“You fall in love with the mountains and where it takes you in Colorado. You get to a point where you’re standing in a river and everything’s quiet and there’s nothing around but you and the river It’s a constant game of trying to outsmart the fish and what they’re eating,” Steinbeck told CBS4.

There are more than 2,500 lakes and reservoirs in Colorado, on top of 9,500 miles of streams and rivers.

