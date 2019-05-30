



The Bagel Deli & Restaurant

– Visiting Hampden, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a deli featuring bagel-centric grub to a pizza joint. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Hampden, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is deli and breakfast and brunch spot The Bagel Deli & Restaurant, which offers bagels and more. Located at 6439 E. Hampden Ave., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 626 reviews on Yelp.

Stop by for breakfast any time of day and indulge in options like Meat and Eggs complete with beef, smoked turkey, homemade beef sausage or corned beef hash with a bagel, cream cheese and home fries. A plethora of soups, salads and sandwiches are on offer for lunch, as are bagel sandwiches. This place caters for home or office.

Slices

Next up is Slices, a spot to score pizza, situated at 7155 E. Hampden Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 188 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Grab a slice or full pie of pepperoni, Italian sausage, meat lovers, spinach and mushroom, supreme or spicy chicken pizza. Salads, desserts and baklava are also on offer.

Yak and Yeti Restaurant & Event Center

Yak and Yeti Restaurant & Event Center, an event space, beer bar and Indian spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 376 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9755 E. Hampden Ave. to see for yourself.

Start off with some samosas, pakora or chicken wings as an appetizer before opting for heartier menu options like lamb tikka masala in tomato sauce; spicy salmon vindaloo complete with potatoes, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers cooked in a gravy style curry sauce; or shrimp butter chicken seasoned with light spices. Vegetarian options are readily available.

El Tequileno Family Mexican Restaurant

Check out El Tequileno Family Mexican Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 250 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar and Mexican spot at 2790 S. Havana St., Suite X1.

This spot features breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. Stop by in the morning to try huevos rancheros: three eggs cooked ranchero style and served on a soft corn tortilla, topped with a green chili sauce; in the afternoon for pork carnitasserved with rice, beans, pico de gallo and guacamole; or at dinnertime for the Tequileno Special, complete with grilled prawns and baby shrimp, cooked in green tomatillo sauce with lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado slices.

Article provided by Hoodline.