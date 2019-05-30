GREEN VALLEY RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– For Elsa Diaz, teeing it up at this week’s CoBank Colorado Women’s Open was a no-brainer. The tournament continues through Friday at the Green Valley Ranch Golf Club.

“When I went online and I was looking at coming to this event, the first thing that popped up was the First Tee and I automatically thought, ‘Yes, we’re coming,’” said the 22-year-old professional golfer.

That’s because when Diaz was 9 years old, her parents enrolled he and her siblings in the First Tee of San Antonio. The First Tee aims to build character in kids and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.

“I’m more concerned with her happiness than the game,” said Diaz’s father Adolfo. “I think the First Tee did the same thing. They were more concerned about developing humans rather than developing stars or pressuring them to do really well.”

“A game like golf is not always fun, so it’s important to go back what makes you a good person,” added Elsa. “Stand up straight with your head tall and keep moving forward.”

Elsa’s professional career will be a family affair. Her sister is her manager and her dad is her swing coach and caddy.

“There’s nothing like family and that’s something the First Tee has taught us as well,” said Diaz.

But of course no family is perfect. So what happens if Elsa and her “caddy” disagree?

“If things get intense, I have to pull out the father card and say things end here,” said Adolfo.

“I’m getting to the age where I hate to admit it but I tell him, ‘You’re right,’” said Elsa.

So in the Diaz family, father and daughter know best.