The 2019 graduation ceremony will be held at Falcon Stadium. Academy officials warned attendees to arrive early and expect heavy traffic and long security wait times.
“Due to security screening requirements for the Graduation speaker and the very large number of guests expected, those attending the Graduation Ceremony on 30 May are STRONGLY ENCOURAGED to arrive as early as possible,” the web site states.
The ceremony is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. President Trump is expected to speak at about 10:40 a.m. The Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Trump Considering Waiver For Service Academy Athletes
It will be Trump’s first trip to Colorado since he campaigned here 2016.
It’s tradition for the commander in chief to address graduates at one of the military service academies each year during their term in office. Trump has already addressed graduates at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and at the U.S. Naval Academy.
President Barack Obama spoke at the AFA commencement in 2016 and 2012.
Barack Obama speaks at the Air Force Academy on May 23, 2012. (credit: CBS)
