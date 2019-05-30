DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday was another much cooler than normal day for the Denver area. Thursday will also be cooler than usual but temperatures will at least climb into the lower 70s. It will be our warmest day since last Sunday.

It will also be mainly dry on Thursday but a chance for late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms does exist for everyone along the Front Range. The best chance is for areas south and southwest of Denver including much of Douglas, Arapahoe, and Jefferson Counties.

The warming trend that starts on Thursday is a welcomed change. More than half the days this May have included below normal temperatures and the average temperature for the month is 51.2 degrees. That’s more than 5 degrees below normal.

As of now, this month would displace May 1983 as the fifth coldest May on record. The final average can’t be calculated until midnight Friday night but it seems very likely we’ll rank within the Top 10 coldest.

Friday and Saturday will include temperatures in the upper 70s followed by lower 80s on Sunday. A daily chance for isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms will continue with the best chance over the mountains. Snow showers are also possible above about 10,000 through Saturday.