Filed Under:CDOT, Colorado News, Independence Pass, Mount Evans


DENVER (AP) — Crews are working to reopen some of Colorado’s high-altitude roads for the summer after more snow fell this week. The Colorado Department of Transportation plans to have the road to Aspen over Independence Pass open at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Meanwhile, it hopes to have the Mount Evans Highway partially open by the end of the week.

VIDEO: Challenging Mount Evans Snow Clearing Effort Continues

Both roads close for the winter and typically open for Memorial Day weekend, depending on snowfall.

Mount Evans on May 24, 2019 (credit: CBS)

The Aspen Times reports this will be one of the latest openings for Independence Pass since 2008, when it didn’t open until June 5.

All the snow is helping extend the season at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area into the start of the summer. The resort says it will stay open through at least the weekend of June 21.

