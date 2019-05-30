DENVER (CBS4) — Newly released documents indicate that a 9-year-old boy saw a gunman kill his father and mother — and chase his 11-year-old sister up the stairs of their southwest Denver home. Joseph McDaniels, 48, Althea McDaniels, 37, and their daughter, Christine McDaniels, all died from multiple gunshot wounds, investigators said.

The boy was able to get out of the house, ran to some apartments, knocked on the door and asked them to call 911. His maternal grandmother, who also lived in the home on South Golden Way, saved herself by jumping out the second-story window, according to the arrest affidavit.

The boy identified the shooter as his paternal grandmother’s husband — 59-year-old Bustaman Kartabrata.

The triple shooting happened Thursday, May 23, as the family was preparing to move to Mississippi. According to the arrest affidavit, the family had recently sold their home and were packing up belongings.

The boy stated that Kartabrata came to their house with his father’s mother and that his parents, Kartabrata and his grandma were sitting in the living room talking. He said his sister and his mother’s mother were in their rooms. The boy said his dad was telling Kartabrata they were going to sell the house and stay in a hotel.

The boy said Kartabrata and his paternal grandmother went outside and sat in their car. He and his family continued to pack his father’s Jeep. When they were finished, they went inside the house and locked the door. The boys said a little while later, Kartabrata knocked at the door and said his wife had left her purse inside the house. The boy said that’s when Kartabrata pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Kartabrata is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, felony menacing and assault. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 31.

