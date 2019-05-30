  • CBS4On Air

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Wildlife officers put down a black bear they believe attacked a hiker near Aspen. Officers have been searching for the bear since a woman was bitten in the leg on Monday.

The attack happened on the Hunter Creek trail head.

Thursday morning, officers were alerted about a bear matching the description in the same area.

The animal was tracked down on Thursday afternoon. The animal’s body will be taken to a lab for testing.

