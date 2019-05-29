



Dry Dock Brewing

– Meadow Hills is an neighborhood in Aurora tucked into the southwest corner of Chambers & Hampden. Explore it’s most popular businesses from a brewpub to a fabric store. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Meadow Hills, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Dry Dock Brewing is at 15120 E. Hampden Ave. is a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 376 reviews on Yelp.

Dry Dock has a beer for most every palate and brews everything from sweet to sour, light to heavy. Popular options include the hoppy Hop Abomination, the Grapefruit double IPA; the smooth and dark Vanilla Porter and the light Colorado Freedom Memorial Blonde. Check out the website here for more information and for a full list of brews.

Gyros King

Greek and Mediterranean spot Gyros King is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 15102 E. Hampden Ave., Suite B, 4.5 stars out of 150 reviews.

Start off with classic Mediterranean appetizers such as hummus, baba ghanoush or falafel before looking at larger gyro, shawarma and kabob plates. Salads, sandwiches and pizza are also on offer.

Mike’s Stadium Sportscards

Mike’s Stadium Sportscards, a hobby shop, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 27 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4032 S. Parker Road to see for yourself.

This popular spot features single and boxed sets of college and professional sports cards. Rare collectibles, jerseys, trinkets and memorabilia are all on-site. Mike’s frequently has professional athlete signing events, where fans can come get a shoe, jersey, ball, t-shirt or other gear signed.

Yelper Markus K. wrote, “It’s evident he cares about customers and is honest about all pricing. He even gave me a free Jerry Rice Pro Bowl Jersey after a simple inquiry.”

Colorado Fabrics

Check out Colorado Fabrics, which has earned four stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp. You can find the fabric store at 4042 S. Parker Road. According to the business’ website, the staff at Colorado Fabrics has a combined 1900 years of fabric experience.

Weaving fabrics on offer include silk (China silk, Charmeuse), wool, linen, rayon, knits and specialties (swimware, nylon, lycra, spandex). Home decorating fabrics such as drapery, upholstery, canvas and vinyl are also available, as is bridal-focused fabrics.

Any Garment Cleaners

Finally, there’s Any Garment Cleaners, a local favorite with four stars out of 26 reviews. Stop by 4018 S. Parker Road to hit up the dry cleaning spot next time you’re in the neighborhood.

Want to get your clothes clean in the most eco-friendly way possible? Stop by Any Garment Cleaners. Services include dry cleaning, same-day service, household item cleaning, wedding gown cleaning and more.

