ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews aren’t having the easiest time clearing Trail Ridge Road this season. Mother Nature won’t stop dumping snow in the high country.
“Many feet of snow up on that area currently,” Rocky Mountain National Park officials said on social media Wednesday morning.
Over the weekend, crews managed to open the west side of the road up to Milner Pass, but on Wednesday say the west side was open to the Colorado River Trailhead. The east side is open until Rainbow Curve.
The goal is for snowplow drivers to meet half way at the Alpine Visitor Center.
The road is 48 miles between Grand Lake and Estes Park.
There was doubt the road would open by the Memorial Day weekend like in years past.