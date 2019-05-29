Filed Under:Estes Park News, Rocky Mountain National Park, Trail Ridge Road


ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews aren’t having the easiest time clearing Trail Ridge Road this season. Mother Nature won’t stop dumping snow in the high country.

A Rocky Mountain National Park snowplow augers through a bank of snow on the east side of the Continental Divide in late April. (credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

“Many feet of snow up on that area currently,” Rocky Mountain National Park officials said on social media Wednesday morning.

Snowplow operator above Milner Pass on May 9, 2019. (credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

Over the weekend, crews managed to open the west side of the road up to Milner Pass, but on Wednesday say the west side was open to the Colorado River Trailhead. The east side is open until Rainbow Curve.

The goal is for snowplow drivers to meet half way at the Alpine Visitor Center.

The road is 48 miles between Grand Lake and Estes Park.

There was doubt the road would open by the Memorial Day weekend like in years past.

