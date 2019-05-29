BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Saturday morning was shaping up to be one the happiest days of Guyla Bellante’s life. She was up in Allenspark celebrating her wedding.

Then on Saturday night, her happiness was ruined.

“I was sitting in the hot tub with my three children and my sister came up there and said ‘Mom is trying to get a hold of you,'” Guyla says.

Her mom had been watching her dog Taffy back in Brighton while they were celebrating. On a potty break Taffy made a run for it right out the garage door.

“My mom said she acted like something spooked her and she just ran off,” Guyla said.

Guyla called the shelter and animal control but never got a response so she and her husband Larry immediately drove back to Brighton from Allenspark to look for Taffy.

“We came back down here and walked the streets most of the night,” she said.

Guyla’s entire family has spent the whole week scouring the streets of Brighton looking for Taffy.

Neighbors have had a couple of sightings — once near Brighton High School and another near South Elementary School on Fourth — but each time Taffy got away. Guyla is distraught because not only is Taffy her best friend, she was also a gift from her husband.

“Larry bought her for me for my 50th birthday. We drove clear to Iowa to get her,” she said.

She asking anyone who has seen Taffy to please let her know. “Please anybody if you see my dog, if you have my dog, please give her back,” Guyla said.