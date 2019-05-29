  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A Colorado Springs man has been convicted of kidnapping, attempted murder and attempted aggravated robbery in connection with a home invasion on April 4. Jerenzo Kyles, 24, and two other men – one of whom was armed with a handgun – entered a home in the 2800 block of Wyatt Street. The suspects assaulted two young children in the home.

Jerenzo Kyles (credit: Colorado Springs Police Department)

“When confronted by a neighbor, the suspects fired shots at the neighbor,” officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said. “No individuals were struck during the gunfire, however, a vehicle and several homes sustained damage.”

The suspects then drove off, police said. Investigators found surveillance video of the vehicle and were ultimately identify and arrest three men.

The sentencing hearing for Kyles has not yet been scheduled. The names of the two other suspects involved have not be released yet because their prosecution is still on-going.

The children were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

