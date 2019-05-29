Comments
HINSDALE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews are racing the clock in Hinsdale County. They are trying to prevent disaster from avalanche debris and flooding.
Volunteers in Lake City are clearing out the collections in the county’s museum and moving them for safekeeping. Crews are also removing the historic Hidden Treasure Dam because of the potential risk it poses.
An advisory group and dam owners agreed saying the dam would likely not survive the strong spring runoff, and the removal would avoid debris flowing into the community.
The dam dates back to the 1890s when both the Hidden Treasure and Hard Tack mines were operating, officials say.
