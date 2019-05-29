BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — A 17-year-old girl has been charged with making false threats at Brighton High School. Brighton police say multiple false reports made by the student caused a lockdown at BHS for several hours on April 19. Several area schools were also placed on lockout.
Police say the false reports tied up emergency responders and caused street closures in the immediate area for approximately four hours.
According to the Brighton Police Department, school resource officers received an anonymous report just after 11:15 a.m. on April 19. The report described threatening statements allegedly made by a male party to friends over social media.
While that report was being investigated, a second report came in stating that a student had seen another student in a BHS restroom loading a gun.
“Information from this second report, while uncorroborated, necessitated an escalation in police response to the situation, in order to ensure student safety,” police stated.
After the investigation found there was never any real danger to students, police got a warrant to arrest the girl on three charges — making a false report of explosives, weapons, or harmful substances, which is a felony, plus interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions, and harassment, both misdemeanors.
The girl’s name is not being released because she is a juvenile.