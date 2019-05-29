  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Museum Of Nature And Science, Fossil Discovery, Highlands Ranch News


HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The fossils found in Highlands Ranch are being moved to Denver Museum of Nature and Science. CBS4 Reporter Jamie Leary is reporting live from the excavation site.

Previous Coverage: Check Out The Fossil Dig As Crews Unearth Dinosaur Bones

Dinosaur fossils were discovered at a construction site near Wind Crest at Santa Fe Drive and C-470. It’s too soon to say what type of dinosaur this was, but right now the experts believe it was a horned dinosaur. It’s likely something similar to a triceratops or a torosaurus, discovered in Thornton two years ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s