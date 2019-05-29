  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Ten of the last eleven days in the Denver area have been below normal and in some cases far below normal with highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Normal high temperatures during the final two weeks of May are in the mid 70s.

Looking at the entire month, the average temperature including daytime highs and overnight lows through May 28 is 51.2 degrees. That’s more than 5 degrees below normal which is considerable from a climate point of view. If the month ended now, this May would be the fifth coldest on record going back to 1873.

The average temperature is likely to change very little on Wednesday with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon temperatures in the 50s again. Warmer weather will return for Thursday and Friday but it seems quite certain May 2019 will still land somewhere on the list of top 10 coldest Mays on record.

Ashton Altieri

