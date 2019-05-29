DENVER (CBS4) – Denverites are coming together Wednesday night to talk about effective ways to increase school safety. This follows the deadly STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting on May 7.
The Denver Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation hopes to make some changes.
The group is encouraging people to weigh in at a public town hall. They want to brainstorm ways to reduce violence in schools.
“It’s going to take a community. It’s going to take a village to figure this out. It’s not just going to be an expert here or an expert there. It needs to be all of us coming together and realize that what we are doing to our kids and what we are doing to communities is not okay,” said Hazel Gibson, a community organizer.
The town hall is being held at the Stephen Knight Center for Early Education on Exposition Avenue and Steele Street.
It runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is open to the public.