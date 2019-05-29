Filed Under:Alcohol Abuse, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) — Public health officials say Denver has a drinking problem.

(credit: HOANG DINH NAM/AFP/Getty Images)

New data shows more than one in four Denver residents “binge drink” — meaning at least five drinks in two hours for men and four in two hours for women. Excessive drinking is blamed for at least five deaths a day in Colorado.

Compared to the more than 3,100 counties in the United States, Denver ranks 20th for places where it’s easiest to get alcohol.

Denver public health wants to dedicate more effort to alcohol education.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s