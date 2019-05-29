Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Public health officials say Denver has a drinking problem.
New data shows more than one in four Denver residents “binge drink” — meaning at least five drinks in two hours for men and four in two hours for women. Excessive drinking is blamed for at least five deaths a day in Colorado.
Compared to the more than 3,100 counties in the United States, Denver ranks 20th for places where it’s easiest to get alcohol.
Denver public health wants to dedicate more effort to alcohol education.