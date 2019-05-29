Filed Under:Combined Communications Center, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver is celebrating a new center fore dispatchers. The building was unveiled on Wednesday.

The combined communications center dispatches for Denver police, firefighters and Denver Health. It holds 53 seats compared to the old center which held 44.

“We are able to handle more calls in a more timely manner and basically service the public in a better way much quicker, much more effectively,” said Quenten Meir, a dispatcher.

The new center also comes with new technology and better radios and telephones.

Part of the center was paid for from a fund which receives 911 surcharges on phone bills.

