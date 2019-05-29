DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Bike to Work Day is coming up in a month. Bike to Work Day is a free national event that celebrates taking alternative transportation to work. National Bike to Work Day is in May, but Colorado holds its celebration in June because of the weather.
Way to Go, a division of DRCOG, sponsors the Colorado celebration. There are more than 300 way stations set up throughout the Metro Area, offering everything from breakfast treats, to give-away gear, and bicycle maintenance.
“It’s geared toward getting people on bikes, getting them excited… it’s really a celebration of getting on your bike to commute to and from work,” said Allison Redmon with Way to Go.
On Bike to Work Day in 2018, 35,277 participants biked 623,705 miles, burning 38.8 million calories, and saving 270 tons of CO2. 39-percent of riders were first-time participants. 786 businesses and organizations participated in the Business Challenge.
Way to Go offers a route mapping option on its website.
Register for Bike to Work Day and enter to win great prizes. Learn more at BiketoWorkDay.us.