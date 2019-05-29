Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos corner back Chris Harris Jr. had a big smile on his face when went back to work Wednesday — after signing a new $12 million contract. Just for showing up, Harris picked up a bonus of at least $600,000.
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos corner back Chris Harris Jr. had a big smile on his face when went back to work Wednesday — after signing a new $12 million contract. Just for showing up, Harris picked up a bonus of at least $600,000.
The new contract makes him the highest paid Bronco next year — but when that’s over Harris will be a free agent.
This will be his ninth consecutive season as a Bronco.
The Broncos began their third week of OTA’s (Organized Team Activities) on Wednesday.