DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos corner back Chris Harris Jr. had a big smile on his face when went back to work Wednesday — after signing a new $12 million contract. Just for showing up, Harris picked up a bonus of at least $600,000.

The new contract makes him the highest paid Bronco next year — but when that’s over Harris will be a free agent.

This will be his ninth consecutive season as a Bronco.

The Broncos began their third week of OTA’s (Organized Team Activities) on Wednesday.

