  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CDOT, Colorado News, Fort Collins News, Passenger Rail Service, Trinidad News


DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is soliciting bids to study passenger rail service from Fort Collins to Trinidad. Colorado Public Radio reports that the department and the state legislature’s Southwest Chief/Front Range Passenger Rail Commission are seeking analysis that explores options to relieve congestion along the Interstate 25 corridor.

(credit: Lennart Preiss/Getty Images)

Officials say the study announced Tuesday will consider possible routes, capital and operating costs, and other factors. The agency expects to award the contract this summer and for the study to last more than two years.

The department says it intends to share information from the study with the legislature in early 2020, enabling lawmakers to refer a funding measure to the 2020 ballot. Officials say the measure would only go to voters in a new Front Range tax district.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s