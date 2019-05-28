Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The United State Air Force Thunderbirds practiced their performance on Tuesday in preparation for the Air Force Academy’s graduation on Thursday.
The pilots flew right over Falcon Stadium in signature fashion.
President Donald Trump will deliver the commencement address. It will be the president’s first trip to Colorado since 2016 when he was on the campaign trail.
It’s tradition for the commander in chief to address graduates at one of the military service academies each year during their term in office. He’s done so already at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and at the U.S. Naval Academy.