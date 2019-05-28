  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The United State Air Force Thunderbirds practiced their performance on Tuesday in preparation for the Air Force Academy’s graduation on Thursday.

The pilots flew right over Falcon Stadium in signature fashion.

President Donald Trump will deliver the commencement address. It will be the president’s first trip to Colorado since 2016 when he was on the campaign trail.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – MAY 23: Air Force Thunderbirds flying team preform for the graduation ceremony, at the Air Force Academy, on May 23, 2018 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The team passes near Pikes Peak during the performance. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

It’s tradition for the commander in chief to address graduates at one of the military service academies each year during their term in office. He’s done so already at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and at the U.S. Naval Academy.

