  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Pat Bowlen, Pro Football Hall Of Fame


ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Denver Broncos Director of Sports Medicine Steve “Greek” Antonopulos will be Broncos owner Pat Bowlen’s Pro Football Hall of Fame presenter. Antonopulos was selected by the Bowlen family.

Antonopulos will lead the Bowlen family in unveiling the bronzed bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 3, in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Steve “Greek” Antonopulos (credit: Denver Broncos/Twitter)

Antonopulos will be the second athletic trainer to serve as a Pro Football Hall of Fame presenter. Former Buffalo Bills Athletic Trainer Ed Abramoski was the presenter for offensive guard Billy Shaw who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion when I was asked to be Mr. Bowlen’s presenter,” Antonopulos said in a statement. “I feel very honored and very humbled. It’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever been asked to do in my life.

(credit: Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

RELATED: Broncos Country Celebrates Pat Bowlen & Champ Bailey Election To Hall Of Fame

“If you really look at it, it’s all about Mr. Bowlen. We developed a really neat relationship over all the years that he’s been here. It’s certainly unique—he’s not only my boss but he’s my friend. That’s what makes it even more of an honor to do this, especially with the request coming from his family.”

Additional Information from the Denver Broncos:

The only employee who has worked full-time at the Broncos’ training facility during Bowlen’s entire 35-year tenure as owner, from 1984 to present, Antonopulos is entering his 44th season with the Broncos in 2019. He began his career with Denver as an assistant athletic trainer in 1976 and worked his way up to becoming the club’s director of rehabilitation in 1979.

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen looks on during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in 1990. (credit: Tim de Frisco/Allsport)

Antonopulos’ 43 years as a Broncos athletic trainer are believed to be the most in NFL history with a single team and include 37 seasons (1980-2016) as the team’s head athletic trainer. Working more than 900 Broncos games in his four-plus decades with the team, he has been part of 27 winning seasons, 22 playoff berths, 15 AFC West titles, 10 AFC Championship Games, eight Super Bowls and three World Championships.

Pat Bowlen owner of the Denver Broncos, with his wife Annabel Bowlen to his right, holds the Lombardi Trophy after the Broncos defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII. (credit: Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

In 2011, Antonopulos was named the Fain-Cain Memorial Award recipient, an award that is given annually to an NFL trainer who best exemplifies a long-term commitment to the NFL as well as exemplary performance. He has received numerous other honors throughout his career, including the NFL/PFATS Athletic Training Staff of the Year Award (1987), the National Athletic Trainers Association Athletic Trainer Service Award (1996) and the NATA Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer Award (2006).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s