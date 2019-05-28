



— Denver Broncos Director of Sports Medicine Steve “Greek” Antonopulos will be Broncos owner Pat Bowlen’s Pro Football Hall of Fame presenter. Antonopulos was selected by the Bowlen family.

Antonopulos will lead the Bowlen family in unveiling the bronzed bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 3, in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Antonopulos will be the second athletic trainer to serve as a Pro Football Hall of Fame presenter. Former Buffalo Bills Athletic Trainer Ed Abramoski was the presenter for offensive guard Billy Shaw who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion when I was asked to be Mr. Bowlen’s presenter,” Antonopulos said in a statement. “I feel very honored and very humbled. It’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever been asked to do in my life.

RELATED: Broncos Country Celebrates Pat Bowlen & Champ Bailey Election To Hall Of Fame

“If you really look at it, it’s all about Mr. Bowlen. We developed a really neat relationship over all the years that he’s been here. It’s certainly unique—he’s not only my boss but he’s my friend. That’s what makes it even more of an honor to do this, especially with the request coming from his family.”

Additional Information from the Denver Broncos:

The only employee who has worked full-time at the Broncos’ training facility during Bowlen’s entire 35-year tenure as owner, from 1984 to present, Antonopulos is entering his 44th season with the Broncos in 2019. He began his career with Denver as an assistant athletic trainer in 1976 and worked his way up to becoming the club’s director of rehabilitation in 1979.

Antonopulos’ 43 years as a Broncos athletic trainer are believed to be the most in NFL history with a single team and include 37 seasons (1980-2016) as the team’s head athletic trainer. Working more than 900 Broncos games in his four-plus decades with the team, he has been part of 27 winning seasons, 22 playoff berths, 15 AFC West titles, 10 AFC Championship Games, eight Super Bowls and three World Championships.

In 2011, Antonopulos was named the Fain-Cain Memorial Award recipient, an award that is given annually to an NFL trainer who best exemplifies a long-term commitment to the NFL as well as exemplary performance. He has received numerous other honors throughout his career, including the NFL/PFATS Athletic Training Staff of the Year Award (1987), the National Athletic Trainers Association Athletic Trainer Service Award (1996) and the NATA Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer Award (2006).