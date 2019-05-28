COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Is this the most adorable baby sloth of all time? On Tuesday, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shared video of mom Chalupa and her new baby boy sharing “kisses.”
The Hoffman’s two-toed sloth was born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on May 14. The video was taken on May 16.
“The sloth baby had already learned how to master the perfect #TongueOutTuesday shot at just two days old,” keepers wrote on Facebook.
The pregnancy came as a surprise for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo keepers and staff. First-time parents, Chalupa and Bosco, had shown no signs of breeding in the four years they’ve lived together, officials said. The pregnancy was first discovered during unrelated veterinary testing.
“It’s pretty cute, with dark fur, really dark eyes and the most adorable little nose,” said Joanna Husby, Monkey Pavilion animal care manager. “Chalupa and the baby are bonding well, and we’re excited to watch this little sloth grow up.”
Husby says the baby’s gender won’t be known for months, and there’s no immediate plan to name the young sloth.
Chalupa, 19, and her baby are visible to guests in Monkey Pavilion, but will be in an exhibit with a little more privacy for at least a few months. Bosco, the baby’s 27-year-old father, will remain in the Monkey Pavilion. Chalupa and her baby will return to their normal exhibit with Bosco when keepers and veterinary staff agree it’s safe for them to leave their current enclosed space.