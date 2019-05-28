ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — After casting ballots in the upcoming elections, voters in Adams County will be given “I Voted” stickers unlike any other in the nation. Thanks to a competition the county hosted, students from the county have designed the new stickers for years to come.

The county received dozens of submissions from students of all ages, and selected four winners. Lana Fernandez, a 9-year-old student at Arapahoe Ridge Elementary School, was the overall winner.

Her design will be printed and handed out to voters during the 2020 Presidential Election.

“I like the mountains with the shading, it’s my favorite part,” Fernandez told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “I wanted to have the American flag written on the whole thing.”

With some assistance from her mother, Fernandez designed several sticker concepts. She settled with one that featured the American flag, the Denver city skyline, mountains and more. Across the middle it reads “I VOTED.”

“I kind of thought the sunbeam would make (the sticker) better,” Fernandez said.

Josh Zygielbaum, Adams County Clerk and Recorder, said it was important to allow students to design the stickers. He hoped the competition would encourage the youth of Adams County to further engage in the elections process.

“It’s a no-brainer given our push to get out to the schools,” Zygielbaum said.

Fernandez’s mother, Krista, said she was thrilled to hear her daughter won.

“She is a better artist at her age than I was at that age,” Krista Fernandez said. “I was like, ‘What? Wow?’”

The other drawings that were selected will be used during primary elections. The county hopes to host another competition in 2021 to select new stickers once again.

“You never know who is going to come up with something you are looking for,” Krista Fernandez said.