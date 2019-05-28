CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Three weeks to the day since a deadly school shooting, the Douglas County Commissioners have approved $13 million to improve security and mental health issues at area schools. How the money will be spent will be determined by committees made up of experts, school and community members.

The final decision, however, rests with the commissioners. Three million dollars is designated already to be used to increase the number of sheriff’s school resource officers.

Among those who came to the commissioners meeting was Chase Babair who just graduated from STEM High School where the shooting took place. He lost a friend Kendrick Castillo who was killed trying to subdue a gunman.

“It totally changed me as a person in so many ways. Initially right after the shooting I was in my room totally depressed,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, adding that he decided what he needed to do was make a difference.

Stepping before the microphone he told the commissioners, “That day was by far the hardest day of my life when I lost my friend Kendrick Castillo, and I saw my other friends lives flash before my eyes.”

Like others at the meeting he recommended that metal detectors be installed. Some members of the public speaking to the commissioners said teachers and other school staff members should be allowed to carry guns if properly permitted. One man speculated waiting in line at metal detectors would create an easy target for school shooters.

A big component of the funding will be devoted to mental health programs including a youth crisis intervention team to help troubled teens.

The next step will be to name members to the committees to determine how to spend the money. They will be expected to come up with a plan by early July. The money is coming from the general fund made fatter from increased revenue from property taxes.