DENVER (CBS4) – May and July are typically the wettest months of the year along the Front Range. So it’s especially impressive when precipitation is above normal during these months. As of Tuesday morning, the Denver area is more than 1 inch above normal this month.

Precipitation for the year is even more impressive at 1.73″ above normal. Since January 1, 2019 Denver has officially received 7.02″ of liquid precipitation.

More than half the days this May have included precipitation including four days with snow on May 8, 9, 20, and 21.

Even more rain is expected along the Front Range mainly during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. The additional rain comes after thunderstorms brought pea to penny size hail and heavy rain to the much of the metro area early Tuesday morning. No significant damage was reported from the hail.

And while lower elevations get more rain, the higher terrain will continue to see more snow. A Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight Tuesday night for the Rocky Mountain National Park region for 8 to 16 inches of snow.

Mountain areas farther south including the Winter Park area and the mountains of Summit County are under a winter Weather Advisory for 3 to 8 inches of total snowfall. This include the I-70 corridor between Silver Plume and Copper Mountain. Farther west amounts could be even higher with up to 10 inches for the mountains around Vail, Aspen, Crested Butte, and Steamboat Springs.

Tuesday should end up being the wettest day of the week for most of Colorado. Overall drier weather will start to return on Wednesday although a chance for rain and snow will continue through Thursday especially in the mountains.