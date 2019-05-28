



A group of Colorado first responders is leaving for Europe on Wednesday to take part in special ceremonies for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The Colorado Emerald Society Pipe Band is comprised of drummers and bagpipers who work in law enforcement and the fire service.

They are going to Normandy, France to honor heroes of the greatest generation.

“It’s going to be one of the last D-Days with actual (WWII) veterans there,” Patrick Grout, a South Metro Firefighter-Paramedic and CES piper, said. “We couldn’t pass up the once in a lifetime experience.”

Grout has played the bagpipe with CES Pipe Band, as well as the South Metro Fire Pipes and Drums, for two years. The group performs in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Denver, and the many law enforcement funerals around the state.

He said he chose to play the bagpipe because it’s a challenge, but also for its ability to “pull at heartstrings.”

“So many times the bagpipes are associated with sadness,” he explained. “At a funeral, obviously it’s a lot more somber. At the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the feelings are a lot more vibrant and exuberant, more joyful.”

When he performs in Normandy next week, Grout hopes to strike a powerful, emotional chord.

“I hope it just conveys a small touch of how proud and honored we are to give back,” he told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “Show that we care, we remember and respect everything they did.”

As the son of two Army veterans and brother of a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, Grout said the two-week trip abroad is a chance to give back to his country.

“I took a different path for community service,” the firefighter-paramedic said, “but service to my community and my country has always been strong in my family.”

Grout said he will play in honor of the bagpiper, Bill Millin – known as “Piper Bill,” who played as soldiers landed on the beaches of Normandy 75 years ago.

“To go into that type of scenario where there’s bombs and bullets and people dying around you, I can’t imagine it,” Grout said. “To have that kind of strength and valor.”

That strength, Grout explained, along with the many lives lost on D-Day will be on his heart and mind while he plays. He admits it will be difficult to not be moved to tears.

“It’s extremely difficult to play bagpipes while you’re crying,” he said. “That’s something motivating me to keep my composure.”

“Do you think you’ll cry?” Werthmann asked.

“There’s a good possibility,” Grout responded. “There’s a very good possibility.”

The Colorado Emerald Society Pipe Band is leaving for France tomorrow. Each member is paying for the trip out of their own pocket, but the group did create a GoFundMe to help with the costs.

LINK: South Metro Fire Pipes and Drums