  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs

DENVER (CBS4) – Holdout no more. All-Pro Corner Back Chris Harris, Jr. and the Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a new one-year contract. Reportedly, the new deal is worth just over $12 million.

Harris was due to make roughly $9 million.

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 10: Chris Harris, Jr. #25 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway seemed relieved that a new contract was finalized with Harris.

“We have a lot of respect for Chris as a player and for everything he’s meant to our organization,” Elway said in a released statement. “This contract adjustment recognizes his value to our team and the high expectations we have for Chris as a Bronco this season and hopefully for years to come.”

Harris is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next season. He is set begin his ninth consecutive season as a Bronco.

Chris Harris, Jr. (credit: CBS)

The Kansas Jayhawk was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2011. During his tenure, Harris has earned two All-Pro honors, as well as being selected to four Pro Bowls.

The Denver Broncos begin their third week of OTA’s (Organized Team Activities) on Wednesday.  Harris should be a participant.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s