DENVER (CBS4) – Holdout no more. All-Pro Corner Back Chris Harris, Jr. and the Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a new one-year contract. Reportedly, the new deal is worth just over $12 million.
Harris was due to make roughly $9 million.
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway seemed relieved that a new contract was finalized with Harris.
“We have a lot of respect for Chris as a player and for everything he’s meant to our organization,” Elway said in a released statement. “This contract adjustment recognizes his value to our team and the high expectations we have for Chris as a Bronco this season and hopefully for years to come.”
Harris is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next season. He is set begin his ninth consecutive season as a Bronco.
The Kansas Jayhawk was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2011. During his tenure, Harris has earned two All-Pro honors, as well as being selected to four Pro Bowls.
The Denver Broncos begin their third week of OTA’s (Organized Team Activities) on Wednesday. Harris should be a participant.