DENVER (CBS4)– People who live in Denver can drop off their broken branches for free. Monday night’s storm left some damaged trees and broken branches around the city.

Instead of throwing away those branches, drop them off at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-Off. All yard debris can be composted at the facility.

The recycling Drop-Off is located near the intersection of S. Quebec St. and E. Cherry Creek South Drive.

LINK: Denver Trash & Recycling Drop-Off

