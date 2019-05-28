Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis stopped by the Second Chance Center in Aurora on Tuesday to sign a bill which will give former inmates a second chance. The so-called Ban The Box bill will change the way they apply for jobs.
The box previously asked applicants if they have any criminal history. Sponsors of the bill say it gives people a chance to talk to an employer, instead of just getting automatically rejected for a job.
“This is really common sense. If we want people to create a better future for themselves, we got to give them the tools they need to pull themselves up,” said Rep. Jovan Melton, (D) Arapahoe County.
Supporters have been trying to get the “Ban the Box” bill passed for more than five years.