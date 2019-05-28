  • CBS4On Air

Ban The Box Bill, Denver News, Jared Polis

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis stopped by the Second Chance Center in Aurora on Tuesday to sign a bill which will give former inmates a second chance. The so-called Ban The Box bill will change the way they apply for jobs.

(credit: CBS)

The box previously asked applicants if they have any criminal history. Sponsors of the bill say it gives people a chance to talk to an employer, instead of just getting automatically rejected for a job.

(credit: CBS)

“This is really common sense. If we want people to create a better future for themselves, we got to give them the tools they need to pull themselves up,” said Rep. Jovan Melton, (D) Arapahoe County.

(credit: CBS)

Supporters have been trying to get the “Ban the Box” bill passed for more than five years.

