COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – A national cemetery for U.S. veterans has made its Memorial Day debut in Colorado Springs, the longstanding home to a substantial active and veteran military presence.

The Gazette reported Monday that more than 700 veterans are in their final resting place at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

(credit: CBS)

The cemetery opened Nov. 1 after more than two decades’ lobbying of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

By 2020, it will be able to accommodate more than 13,000 veteran burials and, ultimately, will be home to 200,000 in the decades to come.

Memorial Day remembrances were being held at the Pikes Peak cemetery and at Denver’s Fort Logan National Cemetery.

