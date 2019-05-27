Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Another cool, wet spring storm is on the way to Colorado and it will bring more snow to the high country this week. Some mountain ranges along and north of Interstate 70 could see up to a foot or more of new accumulation.
As of Monday morning the National Weather Service had issued Winter Storm Watches for most mountain locations above 9,000 feet starting Monday night and lasting through most of Tuesday.
The highest totals could come from places such as Rocky Mountain National Park where officials just opened a portion of Trail Ridge Road on Sunday.
