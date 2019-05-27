Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — Commerce City is holding their 55th annual Memorial Day Parade Monday morning to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. It’s the largest parade in Colorado and includes about 100 military units, bands, floats and antique car clubs.
The 1.5 mile parade starts at 9:30 a.m. at E. 64th Ave. and Newport St. and ends at 6060 E. Parkway Dr. The parade lasts approximately two hours.