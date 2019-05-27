Comments
LAKE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The community in Lake City in southwestern Colorado has been busy filling up sandbags for several days. They are preparing for severe flooding expected in the coming weeks.
The area was inundated with snow last winter which included an avalanche in March which destroyed the county sheriff’s home.
Lake City officials are worried the combination of avalanche debris and high runoff will cause serious flooding. They sent out a notice to the public asking for anyone to help them last week.
At this point, volunteers have filled 15,000 sandbags.
A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to talk about the flood concerns.