Filed Under:Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, Hinsdale County News, Lake City News


LAKE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The community in Lake City in southwestern Colorado has been busy filling up sandbags for several days. They are preparing for severe flooding expected in the coming weeks.

(credit: CBS)

The area was inundated with snow last winter which included an avalanche in March which destroyed the county sheriff’s home.

(credit: CBS)

Lake City officials are worried the combination of avalanche debris and high runoff will cause serious flooding. They sent out a notice to the public asking for anyone to help them last week.

At this point, volunteers have filled 15,000 sandbags.

A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to talk about the flood concerns.

