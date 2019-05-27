Comments
(CBS4) — Huge, spiky hail hit the southeast corner of the Colorado Sunday. Morgan Turpin tells us the hail damaged wheat crops trucks in Springfield.
According to the National Weather Service, the hail that fell in Springfield was 2 1/2 inches in diameter — about the size of a tennis ball.
Parts of the metro area were also hit by large hail Sunday. Hailstones up to the size of golf balls dropped in Commerce City and Adams County.
Brighton and Aurora got battered with nickel-sized hail.
CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears said we could face another active afternoon Monday as a new storm moves toward Colorado.
“One notable difference today is that we anticipate the strongest storms to develop north and east of downtown Denver,” Spears said. “Yesterday the strongest storms were southeast.”