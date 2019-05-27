Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver is hosting its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday. It honors service members who have died in the line of duty.
Over 100,000 veterans are buried at the cemetery. Before the ceremony, volunteers put flags on every grave.
The ceremony at Fort Logan will begin at 11 a.m. The cemetery is located at 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd. People wishing to attend should gather at the Main Flag Pole Assembly Area.
Two other ceremonies will be held at Fort Lyon National Cemetery in Las Animas and Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Both events are scheduled for 11 a.m.
This year, President Donald Trump and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis have ordered flags on public buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday.