DENVER (CBS4) – Another very busy weather day is shaping up for the Front Range and northeast plains with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Today’s main threats are large hail and tornadoes.
The tornado warning that includes Adams County is effect until 2:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for most of northeast Colorado until 9 pm, including Denver International Airport, Brighton, Greeley, Sterling, Fort Morgan and Akron.
RELATED: Several Tornadoes Disrupt Memorial Weekend
Tonight the weather story will turn to colder air moving into the state as an area of low pressure arrives from the southwest. Snow is expected in the mountains and it could accumulate to several inches above 9,000 feet. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of the mountains starting tonight and lasting into the day on Tuesday.
Tuesday and most of Wednesday will be cloudy, cool and wet at times across Colorado as the low pressure moves by. Some warmer and drier weather is anticipated by the upcoming weekend.