DENVER (CBS4) – After a very busy weather day on Sunday with several reports of large hail and tornadoes, we could face another active afternoon as a new storm moves toward Colorado. One notable difference today is that we anticipate the strongest storms to develop north and east of downtown Denver. (yesterday the strongest storms were southeast)
Despite immediate metro Denver not being in the current SPC storm outlook we are close enough that you should still keep an eye to the sky after 1 pm just in case. Any storms that develop today will have the potential to produce large hail and isolated tornadoes.
Tonight the weather story will turn to colder air moving into the state as an area of low pressure arrives from the southwest. Snow is expected in the mountains and it could accumulate to several inches above 9,000 feet. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of the mountains starting tonight and lasting into the day on Tuesday.
Tuesday and most of Wednesday will be cloudy, cool and wet at times across Colorado as the low pressure moves by. Some warmer and drier weather is anticipated by the upcoming weekend.