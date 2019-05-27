DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Rockies have put right fielder Charlie Blackmon on the injured list for 10 days due to a strained calf. Blackmon, 32, was removed from Thursday’s loss at Pittsburgh after fouling a ball off his calf.
Blackmon hasn’t been on the injured list since dealing with turf toe on his left foot in 2016. This will be his fourth career stint on the injured list.
Blackmon had an active 18-game on-base streak that is the longest active streak in the National League. He has 966 career games with the Rockies since making his Major League debut in 2011
This season, he is batting .300 (60-for-200) with 35 runs, 13 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs, 31 RBI, 14 walks and two stolen bases in 46 games. Overall, he has batted .302 (1122-for-3712) with 636 runs, 198 doubles, 45 triples, 150 home runs, 456 RBI, 272 walks, 693 strikeouts and 129 stolen bases.
The Rockies are starting a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday at Coors Field.