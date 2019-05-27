



Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are looking for an “aggressive bear” in Aspen. They say the bear attacked and bit a woman on her thigh as she was hiking with her husband.

The attack happened on the Hunter Creek Trail near Lone Pine Road Monday morning.

CPW says the woman and her husband saw the bear walking toward them on the trail. She says she tried to give the animal space and stepped off the trail.

The bear walked by, but then turned and charged at the woman, she says, and bit her before running away and disappearing.

Officers say the bite does not appear to be serious.

Hunter Creek Trail up to the Lani White Trail will stay closed while officers search for the bear. CPW will conduct a full necropsy on the animal if it is found.

The USDA’s Wildlife Services are now assisting in the search for the bear, which is described as light brown and weighing between 200 and 300 pounds.

“This is an aggressive bear and by policy, we will put it down if found,” said CPW Officer Matt Yamashita.” But until we find it, the public should remember what to do if they see any bear. If it appears aggressive or shows no fear of humans, do not approach it. Haze it away by yelling or banging pots and pans, then call CPW or 911 immediately.”

Yamashita says bears usually stay away from people but if a bear has been fed or has lost its natural fear of humans, they can be extremely dangerous.

