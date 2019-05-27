Comments
(CBS4) – Anheuser-Busch will no longer be able to use its ads which take a serious dig at rival MillerCoors. The Bud Light commercial in question caused some controversy when it first aired during Super Bowl LIII.
The ad suggests corn syrup is added to Coors Light in the final stages of production and Bud Light does not. MillerCoors sued over the ad.
The National Corn Growers Association responded to the ad with a tweet stating America’s corn farmers were “disappointed” in Bud Light. The group also thanked Miller Lite and Coors Light for “supporting our industry.”
On Friday, a judge ruled Anheuser-Busch must stop using the corn syrup marketing. They have 10 days to get rid of the ads.