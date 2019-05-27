  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4) – Anheuser-Busch will no longer be able to use its ads which take a serious dig at rival MillerCoors. The Bud Light commercial in question caused some controversy when it first aired during Super Bowl LIII.

(credit: Anheuser-Busch)

The ad suggests corn syrup is added to Coors Light in the final stages of production and Bud Light does not. MillerCoors sued over the ad.

Coors Brewery (credit: CBS)

The National Corn Growers Association responded to the ad with a tweet stating America’s corn farmers were “disappointed” in Bud Light. The group also thanked Miller Lite and Coors Light for “supporting our industry.”

Budweiser (credit: CBS)

On Friday, a judge ruled Anheuser-Busch must stop using the corn syrup marketing. They have 10 days to get rid of the ads.

