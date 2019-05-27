



Pho 888 Vietnamese Noodle & Grill

– Looking to satisfy your appetite for Southeast Asian fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Southeast Asian restaurants around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

Topping the list is Pho 888 Vietnamese Noodle & Grill. Located at 539 N. Sable Blvd. in City Center North, the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and more, is the highest rated affordable Southeast Asian restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 591 reviews on Yelp.

This spot has been operating for nearly a decade under “pho master” Linh Dinh. On the menu, expect a selection of rice noodle soups, vermicelli noodle bowls and fried rice. Look for the lemon tofu noodle bowl.

Top Pho Restaurant

Next up is North Aurora’s Top Pho Restaurant, situated at 11697 E. Colfax Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 165 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

On the menu, look for beef rice noodles, bánh mì sandwiches and rice noodle bowls.

Pho 99 Aurora

Expo Park’s Pho 99 Aurora, located at 1080 S. Havana St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Vietnamese spot four stars out of 304 reviews.

This spot’s owner Mickey Ha told Westword that “tasting pho is very much like tasting wine. If you taste the broth first, you can enjoy its various flavors and aromas.” On the menu, look for build-your-own pho with your choice of protein. There’s also specialty vermicelli and egg roll bowl.

5280 Banh Mi and Grill

5280 Banh Mi and Grill, a Vietnamese spot that offers sandwiches, juice and smoothies and more in Meadow Wood, is another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 132 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15473 E. Hampden Ave., Unit A, to see for yourself.

This spot originated in 2013 with a bánh mì food truck and launched as a brick-and-mortar store in 2017. On the menu, look for beef brisket or tofu bánh mì sandwiches, along with rice and noodle bowls.

Article provided by Hoodline.