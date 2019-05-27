  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Colorado Weather, Denver Weather, Tornado Alley, Tornado Outbreak


DENVER (CBS4) – A severe weather outbreak in the central plains of the United States produced over two dozen tornadoes on Sunday, 10 of which were reported in eastern Colorado, according to a database maintained by the Storm Prediction Center.

Tornado reported in Weld County on Sunday near Hudson. (credit Alli Barney)

Tornadoes were reported in several Colorado counties including Weld, Adams, Lincoln, Kiowa, Prowers and Bent. Most of the twisters were on the ground for five minutes or less and none of them caused any damage.

Several flights heading to Denver International Airport were delayed or diverted due to the storms and a reported tornado just a few miles south of the airfield near the Front Range Airport.

Patrick Moran took this picture of a tornado Sunday afternoon near Watkins.

Tornadoes are common in Colorado during the spring season and tend to peak from late May until the middle of June. Eastern Colorado lies on the fringe of an area in the United States known as Tornado Alley.

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s