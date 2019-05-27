Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A severe weather outbreak in the central plains of the United States produced over two dozen tornadoes on Sunday, 10 of which were reported in eastern Colorado, according to a database maintained by the Storm Prediction Center.
Tornadoes were reported in several Colorado counties including Weld, Adams, Lincoln, Kiowa, Prowers and Bent. Most of the twisters were on the ground for five minutes or less and none of them caused any damage.
Several flights heading to Denver International Airport were delayed or diverted due to the storms and a reported tornado just a few miles south of the airfield near the Front Range Airport.
Tornadoes are common in Colorado during the spring season and tend to peak from late May until the middle of June. Eastern Colorado lies on the fringe of an area in the United States known as Tornado Alley.